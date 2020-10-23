National

Enforcement Directorate summons Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder to record statement under FEMA

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 23 October 2020 21:42 IST
Updated: 23 October 2020 21:42 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh for recording his statement on October 27 under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), said a senior agency official on October 23.

The ED probe is related to the Income-Tax Department’s alleged findings that some assets acquired overseas were not disclosed during 2005-07, the official said. The ED later conducted a reassessment and detected the assets located abroad.

Earlier this month, a Ludhiana court stayed a previous order allowing the agency to inspect some new records of the Income-Tax Department pertaining to Mr. Raninder Singh.

In June 2016 also, the agency had summoned him under the FEMA provisions.

