Enforcement Directorate summons Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder to record statement under FEMA

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh for recording his statement on October 27 under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), said a senior agency official on October 23.

The ED probe is related to the Income-Tax Department’s alleged findings that some assets acquired overseas were not disclosed during 2005-07, the official said. The ED later conducted a reassessment and detected the assets located abroad.

Earlier this month, a Ludhiana court stayed a previous order allowing the agency to inspect some new records of the Income-Tax Department pertaining to Mr. Raninder Singh.

In June 2016 also, the agency had summoned him under the FEMA provisions.