Enforcement Directorate gets seven-day custody of Gayatri Prajapati

The Enforcement Directorate has got seven days' custody of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in connection with a money laundering case.
Seeking his custody, the agency said the accused had failed to provide details of his assets and, instead, shifted the onus on his chartered accountant. In his election affidavit, he had mentioned loans to the tune of ₹2.14 crore taken by his wife from his son, Anil, but he could not provide any details.
The ED had earlier summoned Mr. Prajapati's elder son, who allegedly said that he owned six immovable properties. He told the agency that he would provide the sale deeds in 10 days, but he was unable to remember the source of funds used to buy the properties.
It was alleged that there were transactions running into crores in the accounts of his wife, daughter and sons. The agency also mentioned complaints about “benami” assets.
The court granted seven-day custody on the condition that the agency would get Mr. Prajapati medically examined every day and would submit a report on the last day; that due care would be taken for his treatment and supply of medicines, if needed; and that his lawyer, along with one family member, would be allowed to meet him daily for 20 minutes.
