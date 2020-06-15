Enforcement Directorate files chargesheet against firm, its directors in money-laundering case

15 June 2020 15:42 IST

Accused forged documents to help visa aspirants meet standards set by overseas institutions, says agency

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Seabird International Private Limited and its directors in a money-laundering case.

Among those named are company directors, Pirtpal Singh and Gurinder Singh. The agency had attached assets worth ₹6.93 crore in December 2018 in the case. The order was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in May last year.

The ED probe is based on an FIR pertaining to alleged possession of counterfeit seals and stamps of government authorities and another FIR registered by the Punjab police for alleged possession of replica of a handgun of German make.

According to the ED, the accused persons used to forge educational and financial documents of visa aspirants to enhance their profile to help them meet the standard set by overseas institutions.

A large number of fixed deposits receipts of different banks, educational documents, agricultural income certificates and identity proofs, including voter i-cards purportedly issued by different revenue authorities of Punjab were forged for the purpose.

The documents would be submitted with the foreign embassies for getting visas.

Using the modus operandi, the accused generated over ₹7.56 crore which was apparently used to acquire movable and immovable properties, as alleged.