Enforcement Directorate extends net on chit fund probe to Bengali film industry

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the multi-crore Rose Valley Ponzi scam, has brought prominent stars of the Bengali film industry under its investigation net. The central investigation agency has summoned Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee to appear before it on July 19 and actress Rituparna Sengupta to appear on July 17.

"There are some transactions from the Rose Valley Group of companies to these actors. It is for them to explain the nature of these transactions," a senior official of ED told The Hindu.

The chit fund scam where a number of companies raised deposits over thousands of crores illegally from the market is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)and ED. The ED is looking into the money laundering in these scam.

According to ED officials, Chatterjee’s company Idea Locations and Production Pvt Ltd, received ₹ 2.75 crore from scam tainted company. The actor has also worked in certain award winning films produced by Rose Valley Group. ED officials said that Sengupta also received money from the companies of Rose Valley Group of companies. Both these actors said that they have nothing to hide and will cooperate with the investigation agency.

The developments come a few months after CBI probing the chit fund scam arrested well known film producer Srikanta Mohata. Mr. Mohata, the biggest name of Bengali film production still remains behind bars. Among the chit fund scams of the State, the Rose Valley Group is said to be biggest where the company raised about ₹ 17,000 crore from the market.

"What remained unpaid to the depositors was ₹ 8500 crore, about 20 % to 30 % was re- invested. What remains is ₹ 5000 crore of which we have attached properties worth ₹ 4500 crore," the official said.

Six charge sheets have been filed by the ED in the case. Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu is behind bars in connection with the scam.