Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra gets one-year extension

14 November 2020 11:58 IST

Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra has got one-year extension on completion of two years of his tenure, during which the agency has taken up investigations into a large number of sensitive cases.

The Finance Ministry order stated that the previous order dated November 19, 2018, through which Mr. Mishra, a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service official, was appointed as ED Director, has been modified with approval from the President. Accordingly, it would now read as appointment of Mr. Mishra as the Director of Enforcement Directorate for a period of three years.

The agency has been pursuing money laundering probe into all the major bank fraud cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation. It has also carried out attachment and seizure of assets in terror funding cases linked to the FIRs registered by the National Investigation Agency, and those under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

Mr. Mishra had taken over the post after the retirement of Karnal Singh, an Indian Police Service officer of the 1984 batch, who was the first Director in the agency to have been granted two-year fixed tenure in February 2017, following a Supreme Court ruling on a PIL.