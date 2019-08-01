Enforcement Directorate attaches REI Agro assets worth ₹481 crore

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached assets worth ₹481.04 crore of REI Agro Limited in a bank fraud case.

The value of the total attachment in this case so far stands at ₹1,065.77 crore.

“The latest attachment order mainly includes the land, building and the machinery of a rice mill unit of REI Agro; office space held by the controlled companies and wind farms with their land owned by it; along with 50% share of immovable assets held by four companies of Fortune Group based in Kolkata,” said the agency.

The money laundering probe is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

It is alleged that REI Agro and its directors, Sandip Jhunjhunwala, Sanjay Jhunjhunwala and others availed of credit facilities to the tune of ₹3,871.71 crore from 14 banks under a consortium arrangement and diverted funds.

According to the ED, the loan funds were diverted using different modus operandi.

The accused traded in bogus bills, invested in Varrsana Ispat Pvt. Ltd. directly and, through controlled companies, set up higher amount of Capex advances given to various shell companies by way of arbitration at a very low amount and showed higher cost of construction.

The ED alleged that Mr. Sandip Jhunjhunwala was engaged in arranging false purchase/sales of invoices of rice and paddy through brokers and dealers of Delhi for availing of maximum working capital limits from the consortium.

He also allegedly diverted about ₹600 crore via Kolkata-based shell entities to the accounts of associate firms or companies controlled by him. Later, ₹300 crore was settled through arbitration against taking over of the land valued about ₹22 crore.

The agency had earlier arrested Mr. Sandip Jhunjhunwala on a money laundering charge.