Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of Hindustan Aeronautics’ former GM, others over embezzlement charges

July 30, 2022 13:31 IST

The total value of these assets is ₹2,39,38,681, ED said.

Assets worth more than ₹2.39 crore of a former general manager [finance] of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and five others have been attached under the anti-money laundering in a probe linked to alleged funds fraud at the State-run aerospace major of the country, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on July 30.

The ED had booked the accused after taking cognisance of six FIRs filed against them by the Bhubaneswar anti-corruption branch (ACB) unit of the CBI on charges that they "embezzled an amount of ₹18.75 crore of HAL by forging documents between 2013-18".

The Agency alleged Maitra and others "acquired monetary proceeds through commission of crimes and indulged in criminal activities, generated proceeds of crime, concealed it and acquired various assets to hide their source and projected them as untainted”.