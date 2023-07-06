Enforcement Directorate arrests IREO Group MD in alleged judge bribery case 

July 06, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Lalit Goyal, managing director of IREO Group, on money laundering charge in connection with the alleged judge bribery case.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch of Panchkula in Haryana. Mr. Goyal was produced before the designated court that sent him to ED custody till Friday.

According to the FIR, the agency said, reliable information had been received that Sudhir Parmer, posted as a Special Judge for the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED cases at Panchkula during the check period, was showing favouritism to accused Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal, the owners of M3M Group; and Mr. Goyal. The favours were allegedly extended in some criminal cases, including those related to the ED.

“It is alleged that undue benefit was provided to Sudhir Parmar through this relative Ajay Parmar,” said the ED, adding that, as mentioned in the FIR, instances of grave misconduct, abuse of official position and demand/acceptance of undue advantage or bribe from the accused persons in the cases pending in his court were observed.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Mr. Basant Bansal, Mr. Pankaj Bansal and Mr. Ajay Parmar.

