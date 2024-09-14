GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enforcement Directorate arrests four more accused linked to cyber fraud syndicate involving “Chinese scammers”

The accused were arrested from Pallipattu in Tamil Nadu

Published - September 14, 2024 03:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested four accused in a case related to cyber fraud of ₹2.60 crore by a person posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, who was part of a network involving “Chinese scammers”.

The accused have been identified as Tamilarasan Kuppan (29), Ajith (28), Prakash (26), and Aravindan (23). They were arrested from Pallipattu in Tamil Nadu. “All the four accused were involved in incorporation of shell companies and opening of bank accounts, through which Proceeds of Crime (PoC) generated from cyber scams were laundered,” said the Agency.

While the ED has secured their four-day custody from a special court in Bengaluru for interrogation, it has frozen PoC of ₹2.80 crore in the bank account of a shell company.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered at various police stations across the country, including the one lodged with the Special Offences and Cyber Crime Police, Jaipur.  

“The whole process and activities related to transactions in the bank accounts of these shell companies were done through a WhatsApp group where Tamilarasan, Ajith, Aravindan, Prakash along with Chinese scammers were members,” it said.

The four accused ran a syndicate to assist cyber fraudsters in arranging dummy directors, addresses and documents for incorporation of shell companies and liaison with bank personnel for opening of accounts through which the funds generated from the cyber frauds were diverted and laundered.

Earlier, the ED had arrested four others named M. Shashi Kumar, M. Sachin, S.K. Kiran and C. Charan Raj in Bengaluru. They are currently in judicial custody.

“So far, 17 searches have been conducted on various premises which led to the seizure of various incriminating material, including mobile phones and other digital devices, and freezing of ₹2.80 crore in the bank account,” the Agency said.

Published - September 14, 2024 03:39 pm IST

Related Topics

cyber crime / crime / organized crime / gangs & organised crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.