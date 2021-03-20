Enforce COVID safe behaviour, MHA to States

New Delhi

20 March 2021 04:51 IST

Home Secretary’s letter flags sudden surge in cases

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has asked all States “strictly enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing among people”.

In a letter sent on Friday, Mr. Bhalla said: “After the steady decline in COVID-19 cases for about 5 months, for the last few weeks, the number of COVID cases are showing an increasing trend in several parts of the country. It has been observed that it is largely due to laxity in the observance of COVID appropriate behaviour by the people, especially in the crowded places.”

The letter added that it is important to ensure compliance of the guidelines issued on January 27 that are currently in force “keeping in view the fresh surge of cases and upcoming festivals”.

“I would, therefore, urge you to take necessary measures for creating awareness among people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and simultaneously take necessary action for its strict enforcement, so as to fully overcome the pandemic,” the letter said.