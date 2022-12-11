  1. EPaper
Energy panel invites views on Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Both the farmers’ organisations and the trade unions have been opposing the Bill saying that it will result in huge increase in power bills and privatisation of the sector.

December 11, 2022 04:39 am | Updated 04:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, has invited views and suggestions from the public on the controversial Electricity (Amendment) Bill. Both the farmers’ organisations and the trade unions have been opposing the Bill saying that it will result in huge increase in power bills and privatisation of the sector. The Centre, while denying these charges, had offered wider consultations while the Bill is taken by the Standing Committee.

The Bill was referred to the panel headed by Mr. Pal during the monsoon session of Parliament for examination and report to the Parliament. “All those desirous of submitting their views to the Committee may send their written Memoranda, either in English or in Hindi on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 601, Parliament House Annexe Extension, New Delhi-110001 and e-mail them to energycom@sansad.nic.in within 15 days of publication of this Communiqué,” an intimation by the Committee said on Friday. “The Memoranda submitted to the Committee would form part of the records of the Committee and would be treated as ‘confidential’,” it added.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha and various trade unions of workers in the power sector had said they will submit their suggestions to the panel. They have been protesting saying that the Bill should be withdrawn.

