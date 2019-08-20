Energy likely to be on Modi’s agenda at G7 visit

India remains politically committed to the completion of the Jaitapur nuclear power project, which is being built in partnership with France. A statement regarding the project was made as the External Affairs Ministry announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the outreach session of the G7 meet at Biarritz, France, where India is a special invitee.

“We are politically committed to completing the Jaitapur nuclear power project as soon as possible. In December 2018, we have signed the Industrial Way Forward Agreement. The techno commercial offer is in active discussion between the technical agencies,” said G. Balasubramaniam, Joint Secretary, Western Europe Division in the Ministry.

The visit to Biarritz is part of the multi-nation tour that Mr. Modi will undertake from August 23. He will visited the UAE, Bahrain and France. The invitation to visit France was extended by President Emmanuel Macron after Mr. Modi was re-elected to a second term in office.

At the G7 summit, Mr. Modi is expected to highlight climate change and counter-terrorism with partner countries.

The interactions with the French leadership is likely to include solar energy and multilateral.

The Indian leader is expected to hold several bilateral meeting with global leaders, though the Ministry did not confirm the meetings.