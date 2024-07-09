ADVERTISEMENT

Energy is vital pillar of cooperation: PM after exhibition visit in Moscow

Published - July 09, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Moscow

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a picture during their visit to the Rosatom Pavilion, at the VDNkh Exhibition Centre, in Moscow on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said energy is an important pillar of cooperation between India and Russia and New Delhi is eager to cement ties in this sector with Moscow as he visited the Rosatom Pavilion along with President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Modi witnessed a photo exhibition dedicated to India-Russia cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy at the Rosatom Pavilion at VDNKh, inaugurated in November 2023. It is one of the largest exhibitions in the history of scientific and technological developments.

“Visited the Atom Pavilion with President Putin. Energy is an important pillar of cooperation between India and Russia and we are eager to further cement ties in this sector,” Mr. Modi posted on social media platform X along with the photographs from the visit.

“Prime Minister Modi was also shown the ‘Atomic Symphony’ – a permanent working model of the VVER-1000 reactor, which is the heart of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in India,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

