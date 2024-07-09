GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Energy is vital pillar of cooperation: PM after exhibition visit in Moscow

Published - July 09, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Moscow

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a picture during their visit to the Rosatom Pavilion, at the VDNkh Exhibition Centre, in Moscow on July 9, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a picture during their visit to the Rosatom Pavilion, at the VDNkh Exhibition Centre, in Moscow on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said energy is an important pillar of cooperation between India and Russia and New Delhi is eager to cement ties in this sector with Moscow as he visited the Rosatom Pavilion along with President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Modi witnessed a photo exhibition dedicated to India-Russia cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy at the Rosatom Pavilion at VDNKh, inaugurated in November 2023. It is one of the largest exhibitions in the history of scientific and technological developments.

“Visited the Atom Pavilion with President Putin. Energy is an important pillar of cooperation between India and Russia and we are eager to further cement ties in this sector,” Mr. Modi posted on social media platform X along with the photographs from the visit.

“Prime Minister Modi was also shown the ‘Atomic Symphony’ – a permanent working model of the VVER-1000 reactor, which is the heart of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in India,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“At the Pavilion, the PM also interacted with a group of Indian and Russian students. He encouraged them to look at future possibilities in the realm of science and technology, which could be harnessed for the benefit of future generations and for the planet,” the statement said. “Cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology is an important pillar of the multifaceted cooperation between India & Russia,” the MEA said.

Related Topics

Russia / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.