Parliament proceedings | Energy conservation Bill introduced in Lok Sabha 

August 03, 2022 22:01 IST

It seeks to make it mandatory for buildings with a minimum connected load of 100 kilowatt to use renewable sources

Power Minster R.K. Singh on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha that seeks to make it mandatory for buildings with a minimum connected load of 100 kilowatt (KW) to meet their energy requirements from renewable sources.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the din as Opposition members were protesting over a range of issues.

The Bill has provisions to establish carbon markets and empower state electricity regulatory commissions to make regulations for a smooth discharge of its functions.

Opposing the introduction of the Bill, Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Saugata Roy contended that the provisions were not sufficient to find alternative sources of energy and the Bill seeks to make the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) a top-heavy structure.

“This Bill has nothing to improve the introduction of green hydrogen, green ammonia and other non-fossil fuels,” Mr. Roy said, urging the government to bring in more comprehensive draft legislation.

Wider participation

Seeking to address concerns raised by the TMC member, Mr. Singh said the Bill did not seek to turn the BEE into a large body but only increase the members in the governing council to ensure participation of other departments in its functioning.

“We are also introducing carbon markets. A person embracing renewable energy will earn credits which can be purchased by others. This will make financing renewable energy projects easier,” the Power Minister said.

The Bill seeks to mandate the use of non-fossil sources, including green hydrogen, green ammonia, biomass and ethanol for energy and feedstock.

Mr. Singh said big residential buildings consume 24% of electricity and the Bill had provisions to make such buildings more energy efficient and sustainable. It also had provisions to slap penalties for non-compliance with the rules by industrial units or vessels, and on manufacturers if a vehicle failed to comply with fuel consumption norms.