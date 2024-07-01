GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Endeavour to ensure Indian army is always ready to operate in full spectrum of conflict: Army Chief

Gen. Upendra Dwivedi took over as the 30th Chief of Army Staff on June 30

Published - July 01, 2024 12:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
New Chief of Army Staff Gen. Upendra Dwivedi inspected the Guard of Honour at South Block in New Delhi on July 1, 2024. 

New Chief of Army Staff Gen. Upendra Dwivedi inspected the Guard of Honour at South Block in New Delhi on July 1, 2024.  | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR 

“It will be my endeavour to ensure that the Indian army is always ready to operate in the full spectrum of conflict, maintaining complete synergy with the Navy, Air Force and other stakeholders,” the new Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi said on July 1 after inspecting a Guard of Honour on South Block lawns. This will ensure that India’s interests are secured and we become a major pillar of nation-building to achieve the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’, he stated.

The geo-political landscape is changing rapidly and technology is evolving at a very fast pace, Gen. Dwivedi, who took over as the 30th Chief of Army Staff on June 30, said. “Indian Army faces unique operational challenges and to remain prepared for such threats and distinctive requirements, it is crucial that we continuously equip our soldiers with state-of-the-art weapons and technology and continue to evolve our warfighting strategies.”

On the military modernisation underway, he said the Army is on the “Path to Transformation” and aspires to be ‘Atmanirbhar’. To achieve this, he said they will encourage indigenous initiatives and induct “maximum” war systems and equipment that are manufactured in our country.

It will be my priority to ensure that the interests and welfare of All Ranks and defence civilians of the Indian Army are looked after, he elongated about his priorities. “My responsibility towards veterans, veer naris and their families is a sacred commitment and I assure this extended family, my full support,” he added.

Gen. Dwivedi took over from Gen. Manoj Pande who retired from service on superannuation and will have a tenure of two years in the top post.

