National

End to captive coal mining will be disastrous: CITU

The View of Singareni Open cast coal mine at Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana.

The View of Singareni Open cast coal mine at Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana.   | Photo Credit: G.N.RAO

more-in

The organisation said the decision would also affect the viability of the Coal India Ltd. as 100% FDI in coal mining would be allowed

The Union Cabinet’s decision on Wednesday to end captive coal mining would be disastrous for the industries concerned including steel, power and aluminum, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said in a statement on Thursday.

Terming the decision ‘retrograde’, it said the decision to promulgate an ordinance to amend two laws concerning mining would remove the restriction of end-use so that foreign and domestic bidders for mine blocks could convert the natural resources into items for trade and export.

The CITU said the decision would also affect the viability of the Coal India Ltd. as 100% FDI in coal mining would be allowed.

“Excuses being made by the government that this decision will reduce coal import is totally untenable and illusory. Rather this is going to expand the grip and control of foreign players with Indian private contractors as their junior partners, on the country’s vital mineral resources, much to the detriment of our national interests,” the statement said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
industrial production
unions
foreign investment
mining
coal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 8:06:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/end-to-captive-coal-mining-will-be-disastrous-citu/article30525111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY