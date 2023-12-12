End Taiwan’s exclusion from global bodies: U.S.

December 12, 2023 02:44 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

Taiwan is not allowed to share its expertise in many fields like disaster relief and cyber security as many international institutions do not allow Taiwan to participate, the United States has said pitching for greater Taiwanese participation in international affairs during a trilateral meet being held in New Delhi from December 11-12. Summing up the discussion at the first in-person meeting featuring U.S., Taiwanese and Indian experts on cyber security under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), a statement from the U.S. embassy said Taiwan has the required talent to deal with the “21st century problems”.

“The United States is committed to working closely with partners like India and Taiwan to enhance cyber security and protect our shared interests in the digital space. When we connect, protect, and detect with technology, instead of fearing what it can do to divide or oppress us, we can take full advantage of the nearly limitless potential that these advances will bring,” said U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti.

Taiwan wants in

The pitch for greater Taiwanese participation in international organisations is significant. Taiwan is presently campaigning to be included in the World Health Organisation (WHO). In 2022, Taiwan had sought to be included in the general assembly of the WHO but that attempt failed because of Chinese objections. Also present at this event were Taiwan’s Representative to India Baushuan Ger and former National Cyber Security Coordinator of India Lt. Gen Rajesh Pant.

The event is part of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework which is administered by the U.S., Taiwan, the Australian Office, and the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association. Among other advantages GCTF allows stakeholders to share Taiwan’s expertise with the global community. The statement from the U.S. Embassy said that since its launch in 2015 GCTF has organised 70 international workshops in which 120 countries took part to “strengthen connections among experts on topics such as public health, supply chains, humanitarian assistance, digital health and other regional issues. “

“The United States looks forward to continued collaboration with India, Taiwan, and like-minded partners to tackle shared challenges,” said the U.S. Embassy in its statement.