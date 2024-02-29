End caste, religion based discrimination in prisons: MHA

February 29, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Union Government has taken a serious note of some States discriminating prisoners on the basis of their caste and religion and called for immediate steps to amend or remove such discriminatory provisions.

In a note to States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it had come to notice that the Jail Manuals of some States provided for segregation of prisoners on the basis of their caste and religion and they were being assigned duties in the prisons accordingly.

The Constitution of India, it said, prohibited any kind of discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste and place of birth. The Model Prison Manual, 2016, prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs and circulated to all States and UTs in May 2016 explicitly prohibits caste and religion-based discrimination of prisoners in management of kitchen or cooking of food on caste or religious basis.

“The manual also provides that any special treatment to a group of prisoners belonging to a particular caste or religion is strictly prohibited. It further provides that no classification of prisoners shall be allowed on grounds of socio-economic status, caste or class,” the MHA said.

The Home Ministry requested all States/UTs to ensure that their State Prison Manual/prison Act did not contain such discriminatory provisions. “In case any such provision exists, immediate steps must be taken to amend/remove the discriminatory provision Manual/Act. It is reiterated that there should be no caste based assignment of duties or work in the Prisons.”

Healthcare provisions

Stating that medical care of prisoners was one of the significant concerns of prison management, the MHA said it had been advising the States/UTs from time to time to ensure that due importance was given to the physical and mental well-being of prisoners.

Going by the provisions of the Model Prison Manual, 2016, periodic health check-up of prisoners should be conducted on regular basis. Besides, a health check-up/ screening of prisoners for infectious diseases including STD, HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis should be done. A special health screening camp should be conducted for women and transgender prisoners. Data of the health check camps should be updated on the e-Prisons portal, the MHA said.

