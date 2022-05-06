Encounter underway in J&K's Anantnag

Army Jawans stand guard near an encountef site in J&K’s Anantnag district. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

May 06, 2022 12:19 IST

Presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest in Pahalgam area noticed.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, May 6, 2022, police said.

Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited.