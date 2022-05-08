Encounter underway in Kulgam

PTI May 08, 2022 11:48 IST

PTI May 08, 2022 11:48 IST

Haider has been active in north Kashmir for more than two years and is involved in several terror crimes, the IGP Kashmir said

Image for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Haider has been active in north Kashmir for more than two years and is involved in several terror crimes, the IGP Kashmir said

A Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is among two ultras trapped in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 8, police said. The encounter at Cheyan Devsar area of the south Kashmir district broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. Also Read Top Hizb ‘commander’ among 3 killed along Amarnath yatra route The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, he said. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said one of the trapped ultras was a Pakistani. “01 #Pakistani #terrorist [Haider] of LeT terror outfit & a local terrorist trapped in on-going #encounter,” Mr. Kumar said. Haider has been active in north Kashmir for more than two years and is involved in several terror crimes, the IGP Kashmir said.



Our code of editorial values