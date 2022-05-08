National

Encounter underway in Kulgam

A Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is among two ultras trapped in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 8, police said.

The encounter at Cheyan Devsar area of the south Kashmir district broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said one of the trapped ultras was a Pakistani.

“01 #Pakistani #terrorist [Haider] of LeT terror outfit & a local terrorist trapped in on-going #encounter,” Mr. Kumar said.

Haider has been active in north Kashmir for more than two years and is involved in several terror crimes, the IGP Kashmir said.


