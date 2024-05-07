ADVERTISEMENT

Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam

May 07, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Srinagar

PTI

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter in Nehama village of Kulgam district of J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday, May 7, 2023.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Redwani area Monday late night following information about presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter which was on till last reports came in, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

