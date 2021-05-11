Encounter underway in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar

11 May 2021 09:13 IST

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early Tuesday

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, he said.