Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

Srinagar

26 September 2021 11:35 IST

A police official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 26, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watnira area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.