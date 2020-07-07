Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Pulwama

Srinagar

07 July 2020 07:45 IST

A cordon and search operation was launched in Goosu village

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces positions.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.