Four militants killed in 2 Kulgam villages

Four militants have been killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district in Kashmir. Encounters were on and one terrorist was still fighting, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

An official said security forces established contact with two groups of militants on Wednesday afternoon following a tip-off and engaged them in gunfights

A police spokesman noted that the operations were on.

The areas have been sealed off and reinforcements sent to expedite the combing operations, officials stated.