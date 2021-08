Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Baramulla

Security personnel during an encounter at Sopore in Baramulla district. File photo. | Photo Credit: PTI

Srinagar

24 August 2021 06:18 IST

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late Monday night

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, August 24, 2021, police said.

Also read: Two TRF militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late Monday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Advertising

Advertising

The search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the ultras opened fire on the security forces' positions, the official said.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.