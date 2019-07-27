National

Top Jaish commander among 2 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Army jawans rush towards run encounter site at Kachudoora shopian district of south kashmir on April 01, 2018. Eleven militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashar-e-Taiba (LeT), three jawans and two civilians were killed in three separate gun battles in south Kashmir Anantnag and Shopian districts on Sunday.

Army jawans rush towards run encounter site at Kachudoora shopian district of south kashmir on April 01, 2018. Eleven militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashar-e-Taiba (LeT), three jawans and two civilians were killed in three separate gun battles in south Kashmir Anantnag and Shopian districts on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

more-in

The police said one of the slain militants was a topmost Jaish commander of south Munna Lahori from Pakistan

Two militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

“Two militants were killed in the operation launched at Shopian’s Bonbazar area. The bodies have been retrieved,” an army spokesman said.

The police said one of the slain militants was a topmost Jaish commander of south Munna Lahori from Pakistan.

“Lahori was responsible for car blast attacks on security forces’ convoy on March 30 at Banihal and at Arihal Pulwama on June 17,” said the police.

The encounter started when a joint team of the Army and the police’s special operation group had started a cordon and search operation in Bonbazaar early in the morning.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
encounters
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2019 2:07:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/encounter-underway-between-forces-and-militants-in-shopian/article28730114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY