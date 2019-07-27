Top Jaish commander among 2 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

“Two militants were killed in the operation launched at Shopian’s Bonbazar area. The bodies have been retrieved,” an army spokesman said.

The police said one of the slain militants was a topmost Jaish commander of south Munna Lahori from Pakistan.

“Lahori was responsible for car blast attacks on security forces’ convoy on March 30 at Banihal and at Arihal Pulwama on June 17,” said the police.

The encounter started when a joint team of the Army and the police’s special operation group had started a cordon and search operation in Bonbazaar early in the morning.