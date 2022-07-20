Encounter under way between Punjab Police and two suspected Moosewala killers
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29
An exchange of fire is under way in Amritsar on July 20 between the Punjab Police and two gangsters, believed to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, official sources said.
The operation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police is going on at Bhakna village, they said. According to official sources, gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, the two shooters who were allegedly involved in the killing of Moosewala, were at large.
The area has been cordoned off, they added.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.
