Encounter starts in Jammu’s Rajouri

It comes just three days after two ‘fidayeen’ militants and three soldiers were killed during a bid to storm an Army camp in the same district

Special Correspondent SRINAGAR
August 14, 2022 22:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An encounter broke out between hiding militants and security forces in a forest area in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on the Jammu division on Sunday evening.

“At about 7:30 p.m., operational contact has been established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and the Police’s special operation group with terrorists at Kandra Hill in district Rajouri,” an Army spokesperson.

Preliminary reports suggested that an exchange of fire is on in a tough hilly area, nestled in forest covers and steep slopes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The encounter comes just three days after two ‘fidayeen’ militants and three soldiers were killed during a bid to storm an Army camp in Rajouri’s Pargal area.

In Kashmir valley, an exchange of fire was reported from capital Srinagar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A police spokesperson said a chance encounter broke out with militants in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area.

The police said a policeman, identified as Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad of Batote, Ramban, was injured in the Nowhatta encounter.

“One terrorist also got injured. A search is still going on,” they said.

The anti-militancy operation is on in the area, the police said.

“At about 7:30 p.m., operational contact has been established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and the police’s special operation group with terrorists at Kandra Hill in district Rajouri”Army spokesperson

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app