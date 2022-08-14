Encounter starts in Jammu’s Rajouri

ADVERTISEMENT

An encounter broke out between hiding militants and security forces in a forest area in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on the Jammu division on Sunday evening.

“At about 7:30 p.m., operational contact has been established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and the Police’s special operation group with terrorists at Kandra Hill in district Rajouri,” an Army spokesperson.

Preliminary reports suggested that an exchange of fire is on in a tough hilly area, nestled in forest covers and steep slopes.

The encounter comes just three days after two ‘fidayeen’ militants and three soldiers were killed during a bid to storm an Army camp in Rajouri’s Pargal area.

In Kashmir valley, an exchange of fire was reported from capital Srinagar.

A police spokesperson said a chance encounter broke out with militants in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area.

The police said a policeman, identified as Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad of Batote, Ramban, was injured in the Nowhatta encounter.

“One terrorist also got injured. A search is still going on,” they said.

The anti-militancy operation is on in the area, the police said.

