Two militants shot dead in J&K's Kulgam

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, December 16, 2021, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district late on Wednesday night, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated Two ultras were killed in the exchange of firing in the early hours of Thursday, the spokesman said, adding the operation was going on till last reports.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, he said.