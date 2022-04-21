Three soldiers injured in Baramulla encounter

Security forces personnel during a encounter with militants in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

April 21, 2022 08:38 IST

Security forces launch a cordon-and-search operation in Malwah area.

Three soldiers were injured in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the early hours of Thursday, April 21, 2022, police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

"In the initial exchange of fire, 03 #soldiers received minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.