National

Encounter in J&K’s Anantnag, militant arrested

Clean-up operation: Jawans guarding an encounter site in Anantnag. File photo   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

,A militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Also read: Hizbul Mujahideen chief Saif-ul-Islam killed in Srinagar encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba Gund Khaleel area in Anantnag district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

Data | One year since Article 370 revocation: economy crippled, more locals take up militancy, and more

One militant was arrested by the security forces in an injured condition and rushed to SMHS hospital here, the official said.

He said the arrested militant, who sustained bullet injury in the abdomen, was identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone, a resident of Pulwama district.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 10:41:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/encounter-in-jks-anantnag-militant-arrested/article33352931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY