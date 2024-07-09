Encounter breaks out in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on July 9, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read : Five soldiers killed, five injured as militants attack Army convoy in J&K’s Kathua

The gunfight started when security forces launched a search and cordon operation in Ghadi Bhagwah forest following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

Heavy firing was going on between the two sides when last reports were received, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.