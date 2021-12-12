National

Encounter in J-K's Pulwama, terrorist killed

Security personnel check vehicle after Two J&K policemen were killed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town when militants attacked a police party at a busy market in Srinagar on December, 11 2021   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 12, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, terrorists fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter in which a terrorist was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was being ascertained, he said. The operation was going on and further details were awaited, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2021 9:16:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/encounter-in-j-ks-pulwama-terrorist-killed/article37937463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY