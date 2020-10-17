Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Anantnag

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Army said.
Also read: Four militants killed in Kashmir operations
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Larnoo area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir this morning following inputs about the presence of militants there, an Army official said.
He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the search team, drawing retaliation.
In the exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said.
An AK rifle was recovered from the encounter site, the official added.
The operation is on, he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath