Two militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar:

19 May 2020 05:36 IST

Mobile internet, calling facility snapped

Two terrorists were killed in the ongoing operation in downtown Srinagar in a densely populated area in Srinagar, forcing authorities to snap mobile Internet and calling facilities.

“An encounter has started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force are on the job,” said a J&K police spokesman.

Both the terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and two weapons and ammunition were recovered from them, said the spokesperson.

A police official said gunshots were heard during a pre-dawn operation launched around 2 a.m. in the densely populated pocket of the old city in Srinagar.

However, the initial bout of firing was followed by a long silence and a search is on to nab the hiding militants, the police said. The authorities snapped Internet and voice calling on mobile phones “as a precautionary measure”.

Two security personnel — one CRPF jawan and one policeman — sustained injuries in the Srinagar encounter, police officials said.

“A heavy exchange of fire is going on from both sides,” said the police.

Locals said they heard loud explosions near the encounter site. Meanwhile, there was an incident of stone pelting in the old city.