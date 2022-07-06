Encounter erupts in J&K's Kulgam, two militants surrender
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered from them.
Two local militants surrendered before the security forces during an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, police said.
The encounter had started at Hadigam area of the south Kashmir district during the night, the police said.
However, the militants surrendered before the forces on the appeal of their parents and police.
"During the #encounter, 02 local terrorists #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police wrote in its Twitter handle.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.