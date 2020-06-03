National

Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

Flames and smoke billow from a residential building where militants are suspected to have taken refuge during a gun battle in Pulwama in J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Srinagar 03 June 2020 10:18 IST
Updated: 03 June 2020 10:27 IST

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of Pulwama this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened fire towards security forces’ positions.

The operation was going on till last reports came in, he added.

