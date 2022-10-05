Four militants killed in twin anti-militancy operations in Shopian

Security personnel at the encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

ADVERTISEMENT

Four local militants were killed in twin encounters in J&K’s Shopian even as the security forces have stepped up operations in Kashmir ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Wednesday.

Three local militants affiliated to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were killed during an anti-militancy operation at Drach area of Shopian, the police said.

The militants were encircled by a joint team of security forces following a tip off about their presence in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The names of the slain militants could not be ascertained immediately.

Militant trapped in Drach gunfight

In a separate anti-militancy operation in Shopian’s Drach, a local Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was trapped during a search operation.

“The hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter. During exchange of fire, a local militant affiliated to the LeT has been killed. The operation is on in the area,” the police said.

Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said the slain militant the slain militant were involved in killing of policeman Javed Dar and a labourer from West Bengal.

“The slain terrorist, Hanan Bin Yaqoob, and Jamshed were involved in recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in Pulwama and an outside labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in Pulwama,” ADGP Kumar said.