Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian

Army jawans rush towards an encounter site Shopian district of J&K. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, December 25, 2021, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chowgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon a search party of the security forces, which retaliated. The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.


