Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Pulwama

March 18, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - Srinagar

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, March 18, 2023, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama in south Kashmir after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, the official said.

The exchange of firing was on, but, so far, there were no reports of any casualty on either side, he said.