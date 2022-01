Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

No casualties have been reported in the operation so far, he said.