Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

Security personnel stand guard on a road leading towards the site of a gunfight between security forces and militants in Pulwama district south Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
PTI Srinagar 31 July 2021 09:18 IST
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 31, 2021 police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area in south Kashmir this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

