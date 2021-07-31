Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 31, 2021 police said.

Also read: ‘Hybrid’ militants, a new challenge for security forces in Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area in south Kashmir this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Also read: Kashmir has turned a new leaf: President

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.