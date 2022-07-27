Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

The security forces have launched a cordon-and-search operation at Brayihard Kathpora.

Army jawans stand guard near an encounter site in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Brayihard Kathpora in Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

No casualties have so far been reported in the ongoing operation, the official said.