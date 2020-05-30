NationalSrinagar 30 May 2020 09:03 IST
Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam
Updated: 30 May 2020 09:16 IST
The security forces got a tip off about the presence of militants in Wanpora area
An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.
A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
