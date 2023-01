January 17, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Srinagar

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces near the district court complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam town on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. officials said here.

Earlier on Sunday, based on a specific input about presence of terrorists in Redbugh area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation

Further details of the incident are awaited, they said.