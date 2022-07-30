Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla

PTI July 30, 2022 08:34 IST

Security personnels stand guard during an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 30, 2022, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. Also read: Guns fall silent, Kashmir’s no-go zones woo tourists He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated. There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.



